Karachi: Authorities take action against violation of coronavirus protocols

KARACHI: In line with the orders of the Sindh government, authorities on Tuesday took action against the violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in several areas of Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi administration, three goods transport offices were sealed in the city's Garden area, while a shop was also barred from operating because of the violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Akin to that, a fine of Rs30,000 was imposed on three transport offices in Lyari, while a restaurant was sealed not adhering to the government's mandated SOPs.

Authorities said they have fined three people for not wearing a face mask in the city's Aram Bagh, while an optical shop was also sealed.

Per the district administration, authorities also sealed six shops for violating the SOPs in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, May 31, granted approval to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s request to extend coronavirus restrictions in the province, according to a report published by Dawn.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting was chaired by PM Imran Khan, which reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.

While addressing the NCC meeting, CM Murad said that despite closing marketplaces by 6pm and restricting people to their homes, with some exceptions, the COVID-19 positivity ratio has shot up to more than 10%.

The report, quoting unnamed sources, said the premier allowed the chief minister to take necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.

“Provinces are independent to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19 and Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions for another week if it deems appropriate,” the prime minister reportedly told CM Murad.

The report added that the chief minister had asked the prime minister about the Sindh government extending the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sindh government, last month, had extended the lockdown restrictions for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases after the Eid holidays.