Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
AFP

Emerging countries press for Covid-19 vaccine supply in poor nations

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

NEW DELHI: Five of the world´s biggest emerging economies Tuesday called for the development and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to be sped up, reiterating that measures such as waiving intellectual property rights over jabs could help poorer nations battle the pandemic.

The joint statement by the so-called "BRICS" group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- followed an online summit chaired by India´s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The foreign ministers said "extensive immunisation" would help bring the pandemic to an end, highlighting the "urgency for expeditious development and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries".

They also expressed support for the global campaign led by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive IP rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

Sharing vaccine doses, technology transfers, developing local production and supply chains as well as price transparency would also boost the fight against infectious disease, the statement added.

South Africa´s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor earlier Tuesday reiterated Pretoria´s position that "none of us are safe until all of us are safe".

Securing a waiver agreement "will allow use of intellectual property, the sharing of technologies and technology transfer," Pandor told the BRICS meeting, enabling "the production of vaccine therapeutics and wider distribution".

Supporters of the move argue it will spur production of low-cost generic vaccines, helping poor countries that are struggling to immunise their people.

The US under President Joe Biden has thrown its weight behind the bid alongside China, but other pharmaceutical heavyweights including the EU, Britain and Japan are reluctant.

Opponents argue waiving patents will damage intellectual property rights and erode the profit incentive, ultimately affecting pharmaceutical research and development.

Pharmaceutical companies also point out that manufacturing a vaccine requires know-how and technical resources which cannot be acquired at the flip of a switch.

Pandor, speaking by video link from Pretoria, said "millions of people in wealthier nations have been vaccinated, while billions of people in poorer countries still wait and are still vulnerable to infection, disease and death".

Just two percent of global vaccines have been administered in sub-Saharan Africa, according to WHO figures -- a situation that Pandor described as a "global gap of vaccine access".

Sixty-three countries have backed the Indian-South African proposal, but unanimity among all 164 WTO member states is needed for agreement.

More From Health:

China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
France opens Covid jabs for all adults in race against variants

France opens Covid jabs for all adults in race against variants
Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm
Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials

Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Coronavirus: Safety tips if you are keeping an oxygen cylinder at home

Coronavirus: Safety tips if you are keeping an oxygen cylinder at home
India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in 45 days

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in 45 days
Pakistan starts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 30, teachers over 18

Pakistan starts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 30, teachers over 18
EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX: UNICEF

100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX: UNICEF

Latest

view all