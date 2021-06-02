Matric, Intermediate exams in Sindh will be held in July: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the upcoming matric and intermediate examinations 2021 will be held in July, and the dates of exams will be decided in the next two days, The News reported on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi where Ghani said he had already decided to conduct annual exams for matriculation and intermediate classes in Sindh while other provinces were yet to take the decision.

All decisions were taken after consultation with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s steering committee, experts, and all stakeholders of the education sector, he clarified.

155 schemes in the education department underway

The minister further said that thousands of candidates had applied for the recruitment of 37,000 vacant positions of teachers.

Given the present coronavirus situation, the Institute of Business Administration Sukkur was unable to conduct the test through which aspirants would have been appointed.

The minister said he would visit the institute to review the situation. Ghani said this year, 155 schemes in the education department would be completed by June 2021.

Our focus would be on repairing old school buildings instead of constructing new ones. The maintenance work of schools would continue because the infrastructure of schools had deteriorated after last year’s floods and rains, the minister added.

Ghani said there was a keen shortage of teachers at public sector schools of Sindh, adding that the government had decided to recruit 37,000 teachers through a third party.

They had functionalised 2,247 closed schools by transferring teachers from other schools to the closed ones. The shortage of teachers would be met soon after recruitment, the minister ensured.