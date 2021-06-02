Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Reuters

India posts 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

A woman holds on to the oxygen cylinders for a patient after refiling them at a factory, amidst the spread of coronavirus surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia. REUTERS/File
  • India on Wednesday reports a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours.
  • The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million.
  • India's death toll has reached 335,102.

India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.

Read more: India posts lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 11

The South Asia region - India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka - accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official tallies of infections and deaths are not reflecting the true extent of the problem.

Last month, India opened its coronavirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 18 or older. However, it has not been able to meet vaccine demand despite being one of the biggest vaccine producers in the world.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia's Sputnik V.

More From World:

'This was a massacre': Joe Biden honours Tulsa massacre victims

'This was a massacre': Joe Biden honours Tulsa massacre victims
US risks ´losing a friend´, Erdogan warns before meeting Biden

US risks ´losing a friend´, Erdogan warns before meeting Biden
COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens

COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens
Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants get new names
US to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in 20 days: official

US to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in 20 days: official
'Survivor, activist, legend': Malala to feature on July cover of British Vogue magazine

'Survivor, activist, legend': Malala to feature on July cover of British Vogue magazine
WHO green lights Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

WHO green lights Sinovac vaccine for emergency use
Malaysia goes into lockdown after coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia goes into lockdown after coronavirus cases spike
Saudi Arabia lifts mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals

Saudi Arabia lifts mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals
Insects: French restaurant serves up food of the future

Insects: French restaurant serves up food of the future
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
EU to launch virus recovery plan in June

EU to launch virus recovery plan in June

Latest

view all