India posts lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 11

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. — Reuters/File

India reports on Monday its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.



The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28 million.



India reports 3,128 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

BENGALURU: With 152,734 cases over the past 24 hours, India reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,128.



The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28 million, while the death toll has reached 329,100, health ministry data showed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said that the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington is determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at home, told reporters while standing with Blinken at a State Department meeting that India is grateful to Washington for strong support and solidarity.

"In the earlier days of COVID, India was there for the United States - something we will never forget," Blinken had said. "And now we want to make sure that we're there for India as well."

Blinken said the partnership between the two countries is "vital," "strong" and "increasingly productive."

"We're united in confronting COVID-19 together," Blinken had said.