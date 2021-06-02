Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
9 injured as security guard opens fire at Khayaban-e-Shujaat house, say police

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

— Illustration via Geo.tv/Aisha Nabi

  • Police record suspect's statement, seize weapon from him. 
  • Police say they are trying to extract footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the house. 
  • Further investigation into the incident is being conducted, say police. 

KARACHI: Nine people were injured as a security guard fired shots inside a house located in the city's Khayaban-e-Shujaat area on Wednesday, according to police. 

Sharing details of the incident, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) District South said a contingent of its officers were on their way to the house, adding that the guard had been taken into custody. Meanwhile, all injured individuals are said to be in a stable condition.

Police said it had recorded the suspect's statement and were trying to extract footage from the house's CCTV cameras. 

Police said the guard's weapon had been taken away and the incident was being probed further. 

