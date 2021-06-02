Can't connect right now! retry
UK in talks with AstraZeneca to get extra shots for combating ‘beta’ COVID-19 variant

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine.
  • Britain has committed to funding trials for the new adapted vaccine.
  • Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers.

The United Kingdom is seeking additional doses of Oxford and AstraZeneca for their coronavirus vaccine that has been modified to better target the “beta” coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, and it will fund trials of the shots.

Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licenced to AstraZeneca, and the health ministry said the extra doses under discussion would be tailored to target the B.1.351 variant.

South Africa put the use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold in February after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant variant, now known as “beta” under a new World Health Organization labelling system.

Oxford considers the variant a top priority for vaccine developers, and AstraZeneca has targeted the development of new vaccines against variants by the autumn.

Britain has committed to funding trials for the new adapted vaccine, which could be fast-tracked through the regulatory process following new guidance in March.

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock is hosting a summit of Group of Seven (G7) counterparts in Oxford later this week, and he will use a speech on Wednesday to highlight Britain's role in the Oxford-AstraZeneca project.

Hancock will also highlight that Britain is expected to hit the milestone of giving three-quarters of adults a first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

