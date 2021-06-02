Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate Platinum Jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25 years old.

The Royal Family has confirmed plans to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The plans were confirmed on Twitter and Instagram handles respectively.

According to the Royal Family, the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

Next year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will include: Trooping the Colour, Lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, live concert ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’, The Big Jubilee Lunch and The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Queen actually took over on February 6, but seeing as that was also the date of King George VI's death, she pushed the celebrations back to the June 2022.

