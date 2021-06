BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS recently took to social media and announced the release of their official 2021 Festa portraits.

For those unversed, the BTS Festa is an upcoming two-week event spread across two weeks and features a ton of content and sizzling surprises for fans.



The entire collection features a total of three themes ranging from professionnal brown to cotten candy colorful and it even includes a bunch of crisp white shots, all candid and in high definition.