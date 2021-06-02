Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED attack in South Waziristan

In this file photo security forces can be seen marching.

Incident occurred near a military check post in South Waziristan's Kaniguram Town.

A soldier embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack near a military check post in South Waziristan's Kaniguram Town, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed, 26, hailing from Karachi, was the soldier who was martyred due to the attack.

A cordon and search operation is underway to apprehend any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said.



"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.



Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta, Turbat attacks

The development comes two days after four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others got wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan respectively, the ISPR had said.

"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement.

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Also, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

Terrorists had earlier launched twin attacks on FC soldiers on May 9, leaving three of them martyred and five others wounded in two separate terrorist assaults in Quetta and Turbat, according to an ISPR statement.