Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 21,000 mark

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

An old man wears a protective mask he rides his bicycle amid lockdown. Photo: REUTERS
  • Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours.
  • The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% across the country as of today.
  • The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 21,000 marks after 92 fatalities were reported on Thursday, pushing the total death tally to 21,022, according to the official data provided by the National and Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 51,523 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,028 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 926,695 on Thursday.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% making it the 10th consecutive day when the country reported less than 5% positivity rate.

Out of the total confirmed cases, Sindh has reported 320,488, Punjab 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.

The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc.

Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old from today.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

More From Pakistan:

Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker

Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker
Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues

Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues
Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18

Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18
Lahore police arrest burqa-clad man from court

Lahore police arrest burqa-clad man from court
Sindh not to follow Shafqat Mehmood's exam schedule: Saeed Ghani

Sindh not to follow Shafqat Mehmood's exam schedule: Saeed Ghani
Electronic voting will allow over 7 million overseas Pakistanis to vote: Shibli Faraz

Electronic voting will allow over 7 million overseas Pakistanis to vote: Shibli Faraz
Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED attack in South Waziristan

Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED attack in South Waziristan
President Alvi urges ulema to ask people to get vaccinated

President Alvi urges ulema to ask people to get vaccinated

UAE airlines to maintain fewer flights to Pakistan till June 15

UAE airlines to maintain fewer flights to Pakistan till June 15
SHC seeks details of vaccinated stray dogs in Sindh amid increasing dog-bite cases

SHC seeks details of vaccinated stray dogs in Sindh amid increasing dog-bite cases
PTA greenlights providing internet to Khyber District, some areas of Balochistan

PTA greenlights providing internet to Khyber District, some areas of Balochistan
Matric, inter exams in KP to begin from July 12

Matric, inter exams in KP to begin from July 12

Latest

view all