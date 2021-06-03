Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 21,000 mark

An old man wears a protective mask he rides his bicycle amid lockdown. Photo: REUTERS

Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours.



The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% across the country as of today.



The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 21,000 marks after 92 fatalities were reported on Thursday, pushing the total death tally to 21,022, according to the official data provided by the National and Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 51,523 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,028 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 926,695 on Thursday.



The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% making it the 10th consecutive day when the country reported less than 5% positivity rate.

Out of the total confirmed cases, Sindh has reported 320,488, Punjab 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.



The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc.

Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old from today.



A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.