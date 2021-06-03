WhatsApp confirms Disappearing Mode, View Once and other new features

Representational image. Photo: File

Disappearing mode to automatically enable temporary messages in new chat threads.

View Once to ensure users' pictures and videos can be viewed only once.

Multiple device method to be launched within two months, confirms WhatsApp head.

WhatsApp users will be thrilled to know that the messaging app has announced it is coming up with a new set of features for users in the days to come.

Once again, it was WABetaInfo that broke the news around the world. This time, however, instead of inside information, the website managed to speak directly to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Wil Cathcart about the new features.



After chatting with Cathcart, Zuckerberg joined the chat to talk about the new features they intend to launch soon on WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg claims that in his opinion, the most important interaction people have is around private messaging. The Facebook boss announced that they are working on developing other features to keep chat and messages more private.

In the screenshot below, Zuckerberg confirms a disappearing mode will soon be coming to WhatsApp that automatically enables ephemeral messages in new chat threads.

He then confirmed a "View Once" feature will also be rolled out to WhatsApp soon due to which users will be able to look at pictures or videos once before they disappear.

WABetaInfo asked Zuckerberg and Cathcart whether they intended to launch the multiple device feature for WhatsApp as well. As per the new method, it will be possible for users to open WhatsApp without an internet connection, the same account on more than one device.

Zuckerberg explained that “it’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync”, but that the feature will be rolled out soon.



Cathcart confirmed the multi device will be rolled out in a public beta within two months.

The WhatsApp head also made some important confirmations to WABetaInfo during the interview. These are:

WhatsApp on iPad will be supported thanks to multi device

They will consider to open the beta up to some more iOS users soon.

You can connect up to 4 linked devices using multi device

Users are sure to enjoy the new features that, as per the Facebook CEO, will provide them more privacy in communication.