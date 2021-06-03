Avoiding resignations akin to giving govt more time: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Multan on June 3, 2021. — Geo News

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday likened “running away” from assembly resignations to giving the PTI government an opportunity to extend its term.

The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl made the remarks during a media talk in the city.



Fazl had long been calling for lawmakers of the opposition alliance to resign from the assemblies, a position which was opposed by the PPP. The PPP and the ANP have since parted ways with the anti-government movement over disagreements in Senate elections.

“I think if we do not resign collectively, the government will extend its term,” Fazlur Rehman said. “Running away from the option of resignations is tantamount to giving time to the present government.”

He reiterated the claim that massive rallies will be held in Swat on July 4 and in Karachi on July 29.

'No issues with whoever represents PML-N'