IBCC not pleased with education ministers' new exam policy

Students wear protective masks while maintaining safe distance as they attend a class after schools reopend amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan September 15, 2020. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) voiced its reservations over a decision taken by the country's education ministers to conduct exams of only elective subjects, sources said Thursday.

The reservations were voiced during a meeting of the IBCC held on Thursday in Karachi, with the body's chairman Dr Shaukat Hayat in the chair.

During the meeting, the IBCC members raised questions behind the logic of the newly introduced policy and asked how the boards would determine the students' grades.

The students of grades IX and matric will be assessed on elective subjects and maths, while the students of grade XI and XII will only be assessed on elective subjects.

“Bright students who get good marks in compulsory subjects will suffer from this formula,” sources quoted them as saying.



All provinces will now come up with a formula in their board meetings. The Sindh education board meeting is likely to be held in the next two days.

IPEMC finalises exam schedule

On Wednesday, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said the syllabus of matriculation and intermediate level has been reduced to facilitate students by minimizing their educational loss due to closures of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after holding an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) at the Higher Education Commission, he had said the exams of 9th and 10th classes will be taken in only four elective subjects.

Similarly, Mahmood said, exams for classes 11 and 12 will also be held in only elective subjects and the exam of remaining subjects will not be held.

The exams will start after July 10, he had added.

He went on to say that the exams for 10th and 12th classes would be held first and then the exams for 9th and 11th classes.

It was also decided to keep an interval between each paper.