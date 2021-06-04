Can't connect right now! retry
Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson

Critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter Barbra Streisand recently joined hands with Willie Nelson for a duet titled I'd Want It to Be You.

The 70-year-old legend released I'd Want It to Be You as part of her new 10-track complication titled Release Me 2.

In a statement to People magazine, Streisand admitted, “For me, the studio is a combination musical playground and laboratory… a private sanctuary, where the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle always exists.”

“Whenever that kind of magic happens, it's extremely satisfying. Sometimes though, when the arrangement doesn't quite gel or the song no longer fits the tone of the album it was meant for, the tapes go into the vault for safekeeping."

