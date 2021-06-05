Luxury vehicle seized under FBR’s Anti-Benami Initiative in Islamabad

Logo of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). File photo

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) has confiscated a luxury vehicle in the federal capital.



The Anti-Benami Initiative Zone-I confiscated the luxury five-door vehicle from a residential premise in the capital.



The initial inquiry reveals that the suspected Benami owner was not enrolled with the bureau.



ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) has confiscated a luxury vehicle in the federal capital in the first-of-its-kind operation, The News reported on Saturday.

According to an FBR statement, the whereabouts of the vehicle were traced to a house in Islamabad, which was subsequently searched, and on June 2, 2021, the vehicle was confiscated with the help of local law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act 2017.

The initial clue to this vehicle’s Benami ownership was traced from the Excise Office, Islamabad Capital Territory.

The initial inquiry revealed that the suspected Benami owner was not enrolled with the bureau and he disowned the vehicle and disclosed that he was just a driver whose CNIC was used by the beneficial owner of the vehicle.

After completion of the investigation, a reference was filed to the Adjudicating Authority, which was decided in favour of the ABI.



Read more: FBR extends date for profile update to facilitate tax payers

Anti-Benami Zones

In accordance with the directions of the prime minister, the momentum against Benami assets accelerated in June 2019 with the inception of Anti-Benami Zones across Pakistan.



The three newly-created zones, while functioning under the supervision of a directorate general, have so far filed more than 90 references containing various categories of assets including shares, bank accounts, vehicles, land, and buildings, etc.

Among them are 33 vehicles that shall be confiscated as soon as these references attain finality under the law.