Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Prince Charles used to refer to Meghan Markle as 'Tungsten' because of her resilience

Prince Charles reportedly had a code name that he used for Meghan Markle.

Much to everyone's surprise, the Prince of Wales used to refer to Meghan as 'Tungsten' because of her resilience.

This compliment is in relation to Tungsten being the strongest metal found in the wild, and of its extreme strength.

According to royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon, Charles uses the code name in a charming way.

Speaking to viewers of The List, she explained, "Meghan Markle hasn't had an easy time of it since joining the Royal Family. Charles uses the name in a charming way.

"She has also said that she felt less than at home in the Royal Family. The Royal Family may not have approved of Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior royals despite them doing so to escape an environment that was clearly not good for their mental health," Dixon added.

"However it seems that Prince Charles had a lot of respect for Meghan's resilient nature," she continued, "This was evident in the secret nickname he reportedly had for her: 'Tungsten.'"

"As royal correspondent Russell Myers revealed, Charles nicknamed her after the metal as 'she is tough and unbending'. Tungsten is the strongest naturally occurring metal on the planet."

