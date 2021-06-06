Disney gets ready for sequel of Emma Stone-starrer Cruella

With the great success that Cruella garnered, Disney has started mulling plans to have more of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil.



The American media reports confirmed that Disney has already put the sequel in the development as the movie is screening its second weekend after the release.

The film had dual releases - theatrical and streaming on Disney+’s Premium Access on - May 28.

Director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are expected to take back their responsibilities for a prospective follow-up. Emma Stone is also believed to reprise her role as Estella - the good girl-turned-villain.



Apart from Emma Stone, Cruella also stars Emma Thompson, John McCrea, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Emma Stone is seen in the title role. She is an aspiring fashion designer but she turned into the iconic Disney villain. The movie claimed its spot at the box office while racking up $26.5 million over the long Memorial Day weekend.

