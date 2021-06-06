 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
British PM congratulates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of the royal couple's second child.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter".

Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, whom she and her husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

The birth follows a tumultuous year for the couple, who have stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States to live more independent lives.

