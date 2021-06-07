 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their little girl on Friday and revealed that they named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple’s choice of name comes as a move to honour Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana along with the Queen, through her nickname Lilibet.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that the Queen may have been rather “confused” over the choice of the name as the couple has openly condemned the royal family.

"How charming that Harry and Meghan have decided to call their daughter Lilibet or Lily as a compliment to the Queen," she said. 

"But how strange as they profess to want to remove themselves from royal life that they have chosen to use such an intimate royal nickname for their daughter.

"It was affectionately used by only her parents and her husband.

"But I am certain she will be pleased and perhaps a little confused that Prince Harry has decided to use this name."

