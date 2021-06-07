 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for behaving like utterly “dreadful” people and allegedly “stealing” Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname for profit.

It all began once Dan Wootton question the ‘odd’ naming decision by the parents in a tweet that read, “Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from?”

Shortly thereafter a fan gave her own thoughts regarding the decision and admitted, “I think it’s strange to give her a nickname of a nickname, just call her Lily, Lily Elizabeth Diana. Lilibet too is so personal to the Queen I somehow feel they’ve been disrespectful, almost stolen it, I find it hard to explain. Not spelling honour correctly irritated me too!”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’
BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa
Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday
Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago
How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child

How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report
Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

BTS Jin touches on the overshadowing nature of his looks

BTS Jin touches on the overshadowing nature of his looks
Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Latest

view all