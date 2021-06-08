WATCH: PM Imran Khan administers polio drops to child

Prime Minister Imran Khan administering polio drops to a child in Islamabad to kickstart the nationwide polio campaign. Photo: ImranKhanPTI/Instagram.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday kickstarted the nationwide polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child during the campaign's inauguration ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the premier posted a video in which he could be seen administering polio drops to a child.

"Due to [the] effective policy of polio eradication, the intensity of poliovirus transmission has declined significantly by 93%," the premier wrote in the caption.

Within less than a day of going live, the video garnered more than 400,000 views.





Many of the premier's fans and supporters flocked to the comments section and praised him for being an "exemplary leader."

The federal government has chalked out a comprehensive national emergency programme against polio, which is being carried out across the country in joint collaboration with the provinces.



The special polio campaign of varied duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today onwards.

During the drive, polio teams will administer vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years of age.

The provincial health departments have appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against the poliovirus.

It should be recalled that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world that have failed to stop the transmission of the poliovirus.