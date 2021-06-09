 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Selena Gomez got candid about her weight and body image in a new video for Vogue

American singer Selena Gomez is wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding her body image issues.

The Lose You to Love Me hit maker, 28, spoke about her biggest fashion moments of the past decade in a video filmed for Vogue.

As she reminisced upon her time from Disney Channel to her latest De Una Vez music video, the singer got candid about her weight and body image and how she was largely unhappy with her body at the 2015 Met Gala. 

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn't feel good about my body," said Gomez.

Selena Gomez said she was largely unhappy with her body at the 2015 Met Gala

"So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body,” she went on to say.

"I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I'm not’,” she said.

The singer had said something similar during her 2019 premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in New York City.

"This was also a moment in my life where I had fluctuated in weight. I'm very honest with the people on my team, so I didn't want to wear anything tight. And then I tried this dress on and I felt so beautiful,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win

Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win
Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage
Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role

Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role
Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'

Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'
Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West
Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister

Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister
Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Latest

view all