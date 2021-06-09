Brad Pitt can't wait for 'fresh' start with kids after winning joint custody

Brad Pitt 'feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angelina Jolie over the kids'

Brad Pitt won the legal battle against Angelina Jolie when he was granted joint custody of his kids by the court last month.



"He’s over the moon now,” a source told of Pitt's reaction to a tentative ruling issued by Judge John Ouderkirk in May 2021.



In court documents previously obtained by media outlets, Ouderkirk said that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”



Now that the “nightmare” of the custody battle “is behind him” for the time being, Brad “feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angie over the kids,” the insider explained. “That’s all he’s ever wanted: a fair shot.”

“Brad is more content today than he’s ever been,” the source said.

Pitt and Jolie share custody of kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12.

The couple also have son Maddox who is now over the age of 18.