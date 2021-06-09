 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death

Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death

An expert recently stepped forward with hope that Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet may ‘heal’ her father after Princess Diana’s passing.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin. She believes the Duke lived with ‘tormented’ memories of his mother Princess Diana and may find comfort in his daughter.

She told Express, “The choice of names could be Harry’s way of reminding everyone that his daughter is a Royal.”

“More than that, choosing the middle name Diana will be heaven for Harry because I believe it will help him heal.”

She added, “Harry is still tormented by the last phone conversation he had with Diana prior to her death in August 1997.”

“On the day, Diana telephoned to speak to him and William at Balmoral, Harry was in the middle of a very exciting game with his cousins” but was unable to reach out.

