Thursday Jun 10 2021
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly had an important conversation about how the paparazzi would be watching their every move since rekindling their romance.

A source told Page Six that Ben is not letting growing media attention divert him from his romance with the On the Floor singer.

The source added one of the biggest issues that the pair faced when they first dated in their early days was the swarm of paparazzi that surrounded them.

However, the Batman star, this time, knows that they will not stop at their quest to dig deep into their romance and is accepting the situation as “it is what it is.” 

