Thursday Jun 10 2021
Pakistan sees increase of donkeys by 100,000 within a year

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Image of three donkeys — File

Pakistan has seen an increase of 100,000 more donkeys within a year.

According to Economic Survey 2021, the number of donkeys has increased from 5.5 million to 5.6 million during the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The survey also revealed that there was a 1.2 million increase in the number of buffalos in the country. Meanwhile, the number of sheep has increased from 31.2 million to 31.5 million after an increase of 400,000 in a year. 

The survey revealed that there was an increase of 2.1 million goats within a year, while the total number of cattle has increased by 1.9 million during the current financial year. 

