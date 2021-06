Kim Kardashian’s romantic plans laid bare: ‘She’d love to share her life’

Insiders recently weighed in on the life Kim Kardashian is envisioning for herself post Kanye West split.

The source was quoted telling People magazine that Kim “wants to date” and “doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life.”

The insider also added, “Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”