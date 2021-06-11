 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took the internet by storm when he confirmed recently that Katrina Kaif and Viky Kaushal are dating.

During an interview, Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true. 

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true,” he answered.

Harsh then added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Fans of Katrina Kaif were hoping that the actress would either deny or confirm the claim  made by Sonam Kapoor's brother.

But the Bollywood diva has chosen not to react, leaving her more then 50 million fans disappointed.

Vicky Kaushal has also avoided making any comments. 

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs

Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs
Nicole Kidman shares joys of playing Lucielle Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman shares joys of playing Lucielle Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'
Ed Sheeran toches on ‘nervousness’ over upcoming solo

Ed Sheeran toches on ‘nervousness’ over upcoming solo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘allowed’ to enjoy birth ‘in peace’ after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘allowed’ to enjoy birth ‘in peace’ after Megxit
Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry

Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry
Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house

Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house
Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series

Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
Khloe Kardashian touches on ‘future plans’ with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian touches on ‘future plans’ with Tristan Thompson
Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk

Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk
American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS
Kim Kardashian’s romantic plans laid bare: ‘She’d love to share her life’

Kim Kardashian’s romantic plans laid bare: ‘She’d love to share her life’

Latest

view all