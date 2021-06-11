Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took the internet by storm when he confirmed recently that Katrina Kaif and Viky Kaushal are dating.



During an interview, Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true,” he answered.



Harsh then added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."



Fans of Katrina Kaif were hoping that the actress would either deny or confirm the claim made by Sonam Kapoor's brother.

But the Bollywood diva has chosen not to react, leaving her more then 50 million fans disappointed.

Vicky Kaushal has also avoided making any comments.