Demi Lovato thought their career would take a hit if they ‘lived their truth’

American singer Demi Lovato opened up about the pressure of being more feminine in order to thrive in their career.



During a chat with trans boxer Patricio Manuel on their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the singer shed light on their worries about their career taking a hit if they started living their truth.

“I know what it's like to have your dream feel like it can hold you back, but it's quite the opposite. Now that I am living my truth, my art has just become that much greater because my art is a reflection of who I am. So now that I'm able to be more transparent with the world in who I am, they can see my art better. And they hear it better,” said the 28-year-old.

"I was so afraid, at times, of what my career would look like if I wasn't that super sexy hyper-feminine pop star. My career doesn't matter as much to me now as it does living my truth,” they added.

Lovato further said that they could relate to Manuel when he said he turned his career of boxing into his “gender odyssey.”

"I thought I was embracing my masculine side when I was training. I was able to step foot into my masculinity more. Maybe that's why I was attracted to the sport,” Lovato said while talking about mixed martial arts.