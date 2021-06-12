 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Foreign travellers barred from Hajj due to COVID-19: Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

File photo

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has limited the number of pilgrims for Hajj this year and barred foreign travellers from coming to the country for the pilgrimage over COVID-19 fears.

Only 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage this year from citizens and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing from the continuing developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only,” the Saudi Hajj ministry announced on Twitter.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated will be able to take part, it added.

It added that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases.

Earlier, it was expected the Saudi government may allow foreigners for Hajj and is in a process of finalising the SOPs in this regard.

Last year, only 1,000 people residing in the kingdom were selected to perform the pilgrimage.

More From World:

Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years
Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump
Good EU-Pakistan ties vital for Kashmir cause mobilisation in Europe: former lawmaker

Good EU-Pakistan ties vital for Kashmir cause mobilisation in Europe: former lawmaker
Canada truck attack: Murdered Muslim family to be buried in Ontario on Saturday

Canada truck attack: Murdered Muslim family to be buried in Ontario on Saturday
UAE elected as one of five non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23

UAE elected as one of five non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23
US court closes claim against Broadsheet’s $29 million Pakistan award

US court closes claim against Broadsheet’s $29 million Pakistan award

Coronavirus vaccine is a right, not privilege: European Parliament

Coronavirus vaccine is a right, not privilege: European Parliament
G7 leaders at UK summit target plan for 1bn jabs

G7 leaders at UK summit target plan for 1bn jabs
Schedule for US President Joe Biden's first international trip

Schedule for US President Joe Biden's first international trip
'Inkaar': Indian bride refuses to marry groom over gutka eating habit

'Inkaar': Indian bride refuses to marry groom over gutka eating habit
11 dead, including eight children, in Mumbai building collapse

11 dead, including eight children, in Mumbai building collapse
India records world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths after state revises numbers

India records world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths after state revises numbers

Latest

view all