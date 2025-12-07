 
Pakistani expatriate in Dubai praised for risking life to recover fallen UAE flag

Witnesses say Tahir Ameen crossed through fast-moving traffic to retrieve flag

Sibt-e-Arif
December 07, 2025

This collage shows Pakistani expatriate, Tahir Ameen, who retrieved United Arab Emirates flag at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai. — Screengrab via video/Reporter
DUBAI: A Pakistani expatriate, Tahir Ameen, has drawn widespread praise on social media after risking his life to pick up a fallen United Arab Emirates flag from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s busiest highways.

Witnesses said Tahir Ameen stopped amid fast-moving traffic, where vehicles were travelling at speeds of up to 140 kilometres per hour, to retrieve the flag. He was later seen handling the flag with respect before moving to safety.


The incident went viral on social media, with many Emirati users praising his actions as a gesture of respect and loyalty towards the country.

Speaking to Geo News, Tahir Ameen said he came to Dubai 18 years ago and started his career as a cleaner before working his way up to a managerial position.

“Dubai has given me a lot, and as Pakistanis living here, it is our responsibility to respect this country and its flag,” he said.

