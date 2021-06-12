 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Web Desk

Lorde sheds light on ‘Solar Power’s’ origin story

Lorde sheds light on ‘Solar Power’s’ origin story

Singer songwriter Lorde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the origin and inspiration behind creating ‘Solar Power.

The singer got candid during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was quoted saying, “We had all the windows open. It was summer. And then we just followed it through.”

“I sampled cicadas on my phone for the last few summers. I was like, it has to have the cicadas in it. I really wanted to capture [that] there’s something so specific about the New Zealand summer.”

She also went on to say, “I wrote the song on the piano and then we realized like, this is, it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

“I reached out to Bobby and he was so lovely about it. And he was like, you know, these things happen. You caught a vibe that we caught years ago. And he gave us his blessing.”

