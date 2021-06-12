Blasts hit two buses in Kabul, killing at least seven people

A member of Afghan security force inspects the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 12, 2021. — Reuters

Kabul police says besides seven people killed, six have been wounded.

Explosions take place in area dominated by Hazara community.

It is not immediately clear who was behind the attacks.

KABUL: Afghan police on Saturday said blasts hit two buses in western Kabul, killing at least seven people.



The explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.

Basir Mujahid, Kabul police spokesman, added that six people had also been wounded in Saturday's blasts.

Violence has been rising as foreign forces withdraw from the country by September 11 and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and Taliban have slowed.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.

The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Daesh militant group. In May an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80, mostly school girls, dead.