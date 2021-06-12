 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Chris Rock admits to ‘firing staffers’ who ‘never listened’

Chris Rock recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his decision to fire all staffers that “have not listened to women.”

He got candid during his interview with Variety’s Actors on Actors series and was quoted saying, “I was like, ‘How come he’s not doing… And then I realize, ‘Oh, [it’s because a woman asked him to do it].”

“I don’t know, maybe my mother. When I started out as a comedian, women like Joy Behar and Susie Essman put me under their wing.”

He also added, “I don’t know. I have just always been around powerful women. Even in comedy, the clubs were run by women. Comedy Store was Mitzi Shore in L.A. and the most powerful [woman] in New York was Silver Friedman [the wife of Improv Club owner Budd Freidman]. Everybody talks about how stand-up is a boys’ club, but stand-up’s been run by a lot of women for a lot of years.”

