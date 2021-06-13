 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi to receive light rain with gusty winds today, says PMD

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Photo: File

  • Minimum temperature is expected to remain between 29-31°C, says PMD.
  • Hot or very hot weather to prevail in most parts of Sindh, says PMD.
  • Isolated dust storms, thunderstorms or rains are likely in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and light rain for Karachi on Sunday.

Karachi's minimum temperature is expected to remain between 29-31°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 34-36°C, with 70-80% humidity.

In most parts of Sindh, the Met department said hot or very hot weather is expected to prevail on Sunday.

Yet isolated dust storms, thunderstorms or rains are likely in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The weather department predicted hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro and Tharparkar districts and along the coastal strip of the province. Gusty winds are likely to blow in the southern and eastern parts of the province, added the PMD.

More From Pakistan:

Daily COVID report: Pakistan reports 1,239 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Daily COVID report: Pakistan reports 1,239 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Pakistani cadet graduates from US Air Force Academy

Pakistani cadet graduates from US Air Force Academy
Without PPP and ANP, PDM is no democratic movement: Bilawal

Without PPP and ANP, PDM is no democratic movement: Bilawal
Ahsan Iqbal casts aspersions over govt's electoral reforms

Ahsan Iqbal casts aspersions over govt's electoral reforms
In break from politics, PM Imran Khan arrives in Nathia Gali

In break from politics, PM Imran Khan arrives in Nathia Gali
With a PTI govt in Sindh, things would have been different: Fawad Chaudhry

With a PTI govt in Sindh, things would have been different: Fawad Chaudhry
Protest erupts in Islamabad over death of suspect in CTD custody

Protest erupts in Islamabad over death of suspect in CTD custody
NAB arrests son of PPP MPA Khursheed Shah

NAB arrests son of PPP MPA Khursheed Shah
Bilawal terms 2021-22 budget an 'economic attack on Pakistanis'

Bilawal terms 2021-22 budget an 'economic attack on Pakistanis'
Karachi, other parts of Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season

Karachi, other parts of Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season
PM Imran Khan urges world to crack down against online hate

PM Imran Khan urges world to crack down against online hate
Budget 2021-22: No increase in tax rate of mobile phone calls, SMS, internet, says Shaukat Tarin

Budget 2021-22: No increase in tax rate of mobile phone calls, SMS, internet, says Shaukat Tarin

Latest

view all