Karachi to receive light rain with gusty winds today, says PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and light rain for Karachi on Sunday.

Karachi's minimum temperature is expected to remain between 29-31°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 34-36°C, with 70-80% humidity.

In most parts of Sindh, the Met department said hot or very hot weather is expected to prevail on Sunday.

Yet isolated dust storms, thunderstorms or rains are likely in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The weather department predicted hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro and Tharparkar districts and along the coastal strip of the province. Gusty winds are likely to blow in the southern and eastern parts of the province, added the PMD.