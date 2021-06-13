Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon took a dig at the toxic beauty standards that have made body image issues rampant

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon left her followers in fits after dropping some much-needed tips on how to achieve a summer body.

Taking a dig at the toxic beauty standards that have made body image issues rampant amongst women, the Legally Blonde star shared her number one advice on how to get that smoking summer body.

Sharing screenshots of her Twitter thread on Instagram, Witherspoon wrote: “Here are my tips on how to have the perfect summer body: 1. Have a body. That’s it. That’s the tip.”

Fans were left rolling on the floor with laughter while also lauding her for slamming the toxic idea about women being a certain size.

