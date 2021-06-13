Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez has reportedly approved of her daughter's renewed romance with Ben Affleck.

A source spoke to People saying that the On the Floor hit-maker’s mother bonded with the Argo star when she was starring in an unnamed project which he was directing.

The source said that she was there “to film a fun cameo.”

Regarding her daughter’s relationship, she is “thrilled” that the two have reunited.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago,” the source told the outlet.

“She is thrilled that they are back together now.”

The source added: “Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.”