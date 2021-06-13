 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez has reportedly approved of her daughter's renewed romance with Ben Affleck.

A source spoke to People saying that the On the Floor hit-maker’s mother bonded with the Argo star when she was starring in an unnamed project which he was directing.

The source said that she was there “to film a fun cameo.”

Regarding her daughter’s relationship, she is “thrilled” that the two have reunited.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago,” the source told the outlet.

“She is thrilled that they are back together now.” 

The source added: “Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.”

More From Entertainment:

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her
Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey

Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey
Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Latest

view all