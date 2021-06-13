Angelina Jolie seen visiting ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment in Brooklyn

Angelina Jolie sparked reconciliation rumours with Jonny Lee Miller as she walked out of his apartment

Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Salt actress sparked reconciliation rumours with her former British spouse as she walked out of his apartment building in Dumbo in the upscale vicinity.

Jolie was seen carrying only her Louis Vuitton purse and a pricey bottle of Peter Michael Wine sending hints about a plausible date night with Miller.

The starlet chose to don a long tan trench coat over her outfit and a face mask, and spent almost three hours at the house, as reported by Page Six.

The mother of six was seen enjoying a rainy jog in the same neighbourhood the following morning.