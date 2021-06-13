 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
AFP

Moscow aims for higher vaccinations by announcing car raffle

By
AFP

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Sobyanin, left, is Putin's former chief of staff. Photo: AFP

  • New infections in Moscow and Russia are on the rise. 
  • A government tally reported 7,704 new virus cases in Moscow on Sunday, a six-month high.
  • Every week five cars will be raffled out, each worth around 1 million rubles ($13,900). 

To speed up coronavirus vaccinations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Sunday that residents of the capital, who got their first COVID jab, will take part in a car lottery. 

The move comes as authorities seek to speed up Russia´s vaccination drive that has stagnated while new infections in Moscow and across the country are on the rise.

"From June 14 until July 11, 2021, citizens who get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will become participants in a car lottery," Sobyanin announced on his website.

Every week five cars will be raffled out, each worth around 1 million rubles ($13,900).

"But of course the main gain for those who get vaccinated cannot be compared to any car -- it is their own health and peace of mind," Sobyanin said.

The mayor -- who was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V in May last year -- added that two days ago he got a booster jab and "feels well".

Sobyanin sounded the alarm over the spike in cases earlier this week and announced the reopening of field hospitals and introduced a "non-working" week until June 20.

All non-essential workers will be out of office but will retain their salary. However, they have not been ordered to stay at home.

The mayor also reintroduced a curfew for bars and restaurants that bans them from serving customers between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am.

A government tally reported 7,704 new virus cases in Moscow on Sunday, a six-month high.

Despite introducing a strict lockdown after the pandemic swept across Russia last spring, authorities lifted most restrictions by mid-summer in an effort to protect the struggling economy.

Russia started its mass vaccination campaign in December, with the homegrown vaccine Sputnik V -- touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the best in the world -- that is free and widely available in Moscow.

Since the registration of Sputnik V in August, Russia has approved three more vaccines for public use -- EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and the one-dose Sputnik Light.

Foreign-made vaccines are not available in Russia.

So far, 18 million people or 12% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine with polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to get immunised.

The Kremlin said Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus in private but did not reveal which jab he used.

More From World:

WATCH: Angry elephant destroys wedding party, forces groom to flee venue

WATCH: Angry elephant destroys wedding party, forces groom to flee venue
Israeli lawmakers to vote against Netanyahu govt today

Israeli lawmakers to vote against Netanyahu govt today
Farewell given to Muslim family killed in truck attack with coffins draped in Canadian flags

Farewell given to Muslim family killed in truck attack with coffins draped in Canadian flags
Moscow announces ´non-working week´ as virus surges

Moscow announces ´non-working week´ as virus surges
Qureshi conveys Pakistan's understanding of decision taken by Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj

Qureshi conveys Pakistan's understanding of decision taken by Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj
Blasts hit two buses in Kabul, killing at least seven people

Blasts hit two buses in Kabul, killing at least seven people
Violent threats during protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Violent threats during protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Foreign travellers barred from Hajj due to COVID-19: Saudi Arabia

Foreign travellers barred from Hajj due to COVID-19: Saudi Arabia
Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years
Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump
Good EU-Pakistan ties vital for Kashmir cause mobilisation in Europe: former lawmaker

Good EU-Pakistan ties vital for Kashmir cause mobilisation in Europe: former lawmaker
Canada truck attack: Murdered Muslim family to be buried in Ontario on Saturday

Canada truck attack: Murdered Muslim family to be buried in Ontario on Saturday

Latest

view all