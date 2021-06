Amber Heard on Sunday looked breathtakingly beautiful in a couple of new selfies she posted on her Instagram.

"I never do selfies," the actress captioned her photos, leaving her fans smiling.

The actress has confirmed that she would be part of upcoming "Aquaman 2" which has been titled "The Lost Kingdom".

Amber, who recently appeared in "Gully", on Friday posted a picture with her "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa.