Reason why Kendall Jenner never shared her love life on KUWTK unearthed

Kendall Jenner had one major rule when it came to sharing her love life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to the show’s executive producer Farnaz Farjam, the model was open with the idea of documenting every aspect of her daily life except for her love life for a reason.

Farnaz, while speaking to The Daily Dish podcast, shared that the 25-year-old did not want any boyfriend in front of the camera until they dated for at least a year.

This was because Kendall was unsure whether the person was interested in her or her family's popularity from the show.

"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," she explained.

"She doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."