entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown shoots thrilling scene for highly anticipated Stranger Things

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

The latest season of Stranger Things may leave fans on the edge of their seats after its lead actress Millie Bobby Brown shot a thrilling scene.

This was made apparent when Millie, who plays Eleven on the hit show, was seen being wheeled out by paramedics during a scene.

The photos, obtained by Page Six, showed the 17-year-old star being hauled out by actors dressed as EMT’s from a building which exploded.

The scene included other actors dressed as news crew, firefighters and Hawkins Police officers rushing to the scene to control the situation.

While the context of the scene is uncertain, fans will be able to understand once the fourth season of the hit Netflix show comes out some time in 2022.

Take a look:



