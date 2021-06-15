 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Komal Aziz Khan urges women to try to become financially independent

Komal Aziz Khan has advised young women to focus on learning a skill and try to become financially independent.

In a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, the "Mohlat" actress was asked to share any message for young women.

"Get education. focus on learning a skill that can make you good money. Be financially independent," she wrote.

The actress also urged women to take care of their physical and mental health.

When another fan asked Komal about her sister, the actress said her sister is a doctor.  The actress added she and her sister are proud to come from a family that invested in "our education rather than our jahez".


