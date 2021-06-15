NCOC to consider reopening cinemas by month's end: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 15, 2021. — PID

Fawad Chaudhry says NCOC to consider reopening cinemas by end of June.

PSDP allocation set at Rs900 billion; third party to assess implementation for transparency.

National Cable Policy for digitalisation of cable approved.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will consider reopening cinemas by the month's end, Radio Pakistan reported.



Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad, the information minister said that the cabinet has decided it will monitor the implementation of development projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

According to the publication, Chaudhry said a mechanism for the timely availability of funds for the projects will be developed. A third party will carry out the assessment of the projects to ensure transparency.



The minister said the PSDP allocation for the next fiscal year has been set at Rs900 billion, "and most mega projects for Sindh will be financed from it", said the national broadcaster.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the stormwater drain project that is a part of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Furthermore, a National Cable Policy was approved, under which digitalisation of cable till take place which will improve the quality of transmission and provide access to more television channels.



Chaudhry said the government will also give cable operators the right to purchase content.

The cabinet approved appointments of community welfare attache's in seven countries. "On the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, two officers of Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia have been called back," the publication reported.



The use of Electronic Voting Machines under the electoral reforms was also discussed.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was given a presentation on the EVMs. "The EVMs have been developed as per the aspiration of the election commission," he said.

Chaudhry added: "It is our desire that the next by-elections be conducted using these electronic voting machines."

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the prime minister about the Elections (Second Amendment Bill) recently passed by the National Assembly. The meeting was informed that the piece of legislation has been forwarded to the Senate for approval.

Chaudhry said the government considers overseas Pakistanis an important part of Pakistan and its "priority is to give them the right to franchise".

The information minister wished for the Supreme Court to hear Shahbaz Sharif's cases daily. "The people want to know the truth," he said.





