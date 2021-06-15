 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Meera says her family receiving death threats

Meera on Tuesday called on the government to protect her family as it was receiving death threats.

The actress said had the CCPO not intervened,there would have been loss of life and property, referring to an incident in which she said her family was targeted.

Meera said she has requested Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to put the name of Shahid Mahmood on the Exit Control List. 

She said some people were trying to target her mother in an attempt to occupy her property in Lahore.


