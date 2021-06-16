 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'seem inseparable' after latest PDA-filled photos

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'can’t keep their hands off of each other' after rekindling romance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez indulged in massive PDA as video of their kissing each other took the internet by storm. 

As per an insider, the couple “can’t keep their hands off of each other" after rekindling romance. 

 “Some people think the video was a setup, something they may have planned, but nope, they just got caught making out," said an insider. 

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages. There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,” the source continued.

Affleck and Lopez reunited after 17 years. 

The duo was engaged to each other in 2002 after parting ways in 2004 citing unnecessary media attention. 

