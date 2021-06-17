 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as spokesperson for Victoria's Secret

Priyanka Chopra and American soccer player Megan Rapinoe have teamed up with Victoria’s Secret for its rebranding campaign.

The lingerie giant is rebuilding its empire in a frantic effort to charm to a broader market and distance itself from its previously built and heavily-criticized image of traditionally rail-thin models, reported Page Six.

Adding some diversity to the brand, the VS Collective is introducing “leading icons” and “change makers” to promote their brand, including the athlete and the Bollywood icon.

While many may assume the two ladies would be joining the company as models for the brand’s racy briefs, the report claims that they have been roped in as spokeswomen and will appear on a 10-episode podcast where they will market materials for VS.

They will be joined by Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

A source cited by the outlet claimed: “It’s a group of women inspiring change and positivity. It’s another step they’re taking towards transforming the brand. The entire industry thought Victoria Secret was done.”

A second insider revealed to the portal: “[The Collective] is completely cause-driven … The idea is to create this community of outsiders looking in. It’s a new generation for the brand that is more about inclusivity.”

“And they [Victoria’s Secret] needed it if they wanted to stay afloat. The brand was stuck in an era that never evolved. It’s a different world now,” they added.

