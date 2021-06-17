 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Kevin Hart says he learned from his past mistakes and the challenges that arose subsequently 

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart reflected on his past turbulent years and admitted that he is finally is a “good space.”

During an interview with Insider, the Jumanji star says he learned from his past mistakes and the challenges that arose subsequent to those blunders.

"All obstacles, all roadblocks, all speed bumps, all dumb, stupid moves that I've made have somehow shaped and molded me into the person that I am now and I wouldn't change it," said Hart.

"I wouldn't change it or take it away,” he added.

Recently, while speaking to The Sunday Times, he had spoken about the same: "I can say that the things that have happened to me have somehow, someway, managed to make me better. If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached.”

“But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the [expletive] up! What are you talking about?” he added.

Hart was at the center of backlash in 2019 when he had to step down as host for the Academy Awards that year owing to his past homophobic tweets coming to surface. 

