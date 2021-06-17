 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite the turmoil they unleashed on the royal family have been dubbed ‘very good advertisement’ for the Firm.

Royal author and expert Clive Irving spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Hudson Library & Historical Society regarding the struggles of the royal fold and how the monarchy needs to survive through its evolving image.

“They are a very good advertisement for the best side of the Royal Family. They are devoted to public work,” Irving said about Harry and Meghan and how they could possibly become saviors of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Harry wants to use his status as Diana's son and a royal prince to do good works, which he will do. One of the most appalling pieces of hypocrisy was to complain that Harry and Meghan wanted to cash in with a Sussex brand and make money,” he said.

"Let me remind you that Prince Charles was the first one to cash in. He has a royal brand and it's called the Duchy of Cornwall,” he added.

"It's got a brand, it's got a portcullis as a brand. He sells things through a British supermarket chain called Waitrose, ranging from pickled onions to potted crab to ginger biscuits. He makes £20 million, which is about $28 million, a year out of this,” he shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone
Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'
John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand
Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip

Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip
Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role
Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Latest

view all