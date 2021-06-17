Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite the turmoil they unleashed on the royal family have been dubbed ‘very good advertisement’ for the Firm.



Royal author and expert Clive Irving spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Hudson Library & Historical Society regarding the struggles of the royal fold and how the monarchy needs to survive through its evolving image.

“They are a very good advertisement for the best side of the Royal Family. They are devoted to public work,” Irving said about Harry and Meghan and how they could possibly become saviors of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Harry wants to use his status as Diana's son and a royal prince to do good works, which he will do. One of the most appalling pieces of hypocrisy was to complain that Harry and Meghan wanted to cash in with a Sussex brand and make money,” he said.

"Let me remind you that Prince Charles was the first one to cash in. He has a royal brand and it's called the Duchy of Cornwall,” he added.

"It's got a brand, it's got a portcullis as a brand. He sells things through a British supermarket chain called Waitrose, ranging from pickled onions to potted crab to ginger biscuits. He makes £20 million, which is about $28 million, a year out of this,” he shared.